"The virus challenged me and I won," he said. "But you are not Zlatan, don’t challenge the virus.

"Use your head, respect the rules: distance and mask, always. We’ll win!”

The video was posted on the website and social media accounts of the Lombardy region which has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite missing two games after testing positive, the 39-year-old Swede is Serie A's leading scorer with six goals.

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

