Football

'You don't know what we have gone through' - Jorge Jesus lashes out in furious rant

Benfica head coach Jorge Jesus lashed out at critics who are talking about the poor performance the club have had this season. The Eagles are currently in fourth at Portugal's Primeira Liga, 15 points behind leaders Sporting and failed to reach the Champions League group stage by losing to Greece's PAOK at play-off round.

