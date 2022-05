Football

'You have to ask Erik' - Cristiano Ronaldo future at Manchester United up to Erik ten Hag says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United future: "Why shouldn't he be a player that could be still part of the squad and help the team? But this is a question you have to ask Erik (ten Hag) once he's here. And obviously, it's also important, he told us, how he sees his role and his position."

00:01:14, 42 minutes ago