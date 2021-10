Football

'You have to be always at your absolute best' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stresses there are no easy matches

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed that his team have had to move on from their 5-0 win over Manchester United because there are no easy matches in the Premier League. Klopp said that his team will have to be at their best in each and every match because of the difficulty that the league presents to teams.

00:01:32, an hour ago