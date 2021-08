Football

'You have to be careful with Jurgen. He prepares something' - Thomas Tuchel wary of Jurgen Klopp challenge

“He has my full respect,” Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp. “He is one of the best managers in the world. He has proven it at every club where he has worked. He is able to make huge footprints at a club. He becomes one with the club on a genuine level.”

00:00:36, 29 minutes ago