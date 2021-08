Football

'You'll see on Sunday' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coy on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane starting against Southampton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been coy on whether big summer signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will start against Southampton on the weekend. Sancho made his debut off the bench during the opening weekend hammering of Leeds United whilst Varane was presented to the fans but wasn't in the squad.

00:03:21, 2 hours ago