England boss Sarina Wiegman joked that you “never get bored with winning” after the Lionesses secured their place at the World Cup next summer with a 2-0 victory in Austria.

Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris were on target as England made it nine wins from as many games in qualifying.

The European champions - who needed just a point in Weiner Neustadt to seal top spot in Group D - are now unbeaten in 21 matches under Wiegman, winning 19.

Asked if she could remember what it was like to lose, Wiegman laughed and said: “Of course you remember, but you never get bored with winning.”

Such a comfortable victory over a team that is quickly improving and made the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 was an impressive way to seal the deal.

“I’m happy that we qualified today, that we had a win, conceded no goals, scored two, which is one more than we did in the other two games, so that’s nice,” Wiegman continued.

“It was again a hard game, but coming out of the Euros, not having that much rest, I’m very proud of the team that we came out like this and we just won the game. It looks so easy but I think it was pretty hard.

“It is absolutely a relief. We also know that if we weren’t successful today, possibly we would qualify on Tuesday. But you don’t want that. You want to win every game, play well every game.

“You want to show how good you can play, and I think lots of parts in the game we did that today, and we had some parts where we weren’t tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances.

“But still 2-0 is 2-0, we’re qualified and we had a great qualification (campaign).”

It is no surprise that England are amongst the early favourites to win the World Cup next summer, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

“We knew that was going to happen, I think everyone was talking also that we were the favourite of the Euros,” continued Wiegman.

“I think England has always been seen as one of the best countries worldwide and yes, of course, we know that’s the case, but we are just trying to do the things we have to, play football and trying to become better every day, and stay connected as a team.”

Bethany England and Lauren Hemp of England applaud the fans after their sides victory during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group D match between Austria and England at Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

England next face Luxembourg in the final game of their qualifying campaign.

Wiegman said: “Of course, with our standards we should beat Luxembourg, but that’s not how we think, we approach the first game [against Austria] wanting to win and play well and show who we are.”

