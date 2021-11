Football

'You're either stupid or pretending to be' - Jose Mourinho lashes out at journalist in Roma press conference

There were familiar scenes in Roma's press conference ahead of Sunday's Serie A game against Venezia. Manager Jose Mourinho betrayed signs of stress as he attacked a journalist in attendance, suggesting to him that "you are not intelligent at all" as he weathered questions about his side's recent struggles.

