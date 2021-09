Football

'You saw Barca that you want to see' - assistant coach Schreuder after a 3-0 win over Levante

Barcelona assistant coach Alfred Schreuder believes Barca begin to look like themselves after a 3-0 win over Levante in La Liga on Sunday. Schreuder was replacing the suspended head coach Ronald Koeman in the dugout as well as the post-match press conference, and praised the team.

00:01:13, an hour ago