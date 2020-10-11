Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter's training ground this week.

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for their derby against AC Milan on Oct. 17. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

