Young Boys players agree to temporary wage cut

Basel Young Boys

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

The players, coaching staff and management at Swiss champions Young Boys Bern have agreed to temporary wage cuts to help the club balance the books and pay its 140 support staff during the COVID-19 stoppage.

"It is natural for the team to show solidarity with the club and the employees in these times," team captain Fabian Lustenberger said in a statement on the club's website. "We also want to show that we can only overcome the crisis together."

The club did not give details on the amount that the players had agreed to do without.

The government has authorised the league to re-start on June 8, however the Swiss Football League has said that it would wait until May 29 to make a decision.

FootballFabian Lustenberger
