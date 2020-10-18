The result boosted Zamalek chances of setting up a clash against bitter Cairo rivals Al Ahly in next month’s final.

Al Ahly beat Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final in a near-empty Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday.

Football Flamengo crush Corinthians 5-1 to go top of Serie A table 17 MINUTES AGO

Bencharki headed home at the back post at the end of winger Ahmed Sayed’s cross to give Zamalek an 18th minute lead, with the home side guilty of some sloppy defending.

Morocco-born Bencharki had another good chance to add a second early in the second half but overran the opportunity with just the Raja goalkeeper to beat.

Raja dominated the second half and created several half chances but could not break down a watertight Zamalek defence.

Zamalek will host next week’s return tie in Egypt. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football WRAPUP1-Soccer-Villa maintain perfect start, Bale's Spurs return eclipsed by West Ham fight back 27 MINUTES AGO