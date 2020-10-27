The Colombian international's double came after defensive lapses had allowed the Dutch to go 2-0 ahead at the interval with captain Dusan Tadic scoring a penalty and teenager Lassina Traore adding a second eight minutes later.

Atalanta, who were quarter-finalists last season, moved second in the group after opening with a comfortable away win over Denmark’s Midtjylland last week.

Football Guardiola confident City will find consistency 39 MINUTES AGO

It was Ajax’s first point after losing at home to Liverpool last week. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Football Fabinho joins Van Dijk on Liverpool's defensive injury list 40 MINUTES AGO