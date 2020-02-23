Zen keeper infuriates fans with red card and red face

Washington Aguerre was booked in the first half for celebrating Cerro's opening goal seated in the zen position similar to that made famous by Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund in last week’s Champions League game against Paris St Germain.

Aguerre, who has spent most of his career with Nacional’s arch-rivals Penarol, was sent off in the final minute of the match for a foul that led to a penalty.

Because Cerro had made three substitutions, one of their central defenders was forced to don the goalkeeping gloves.

The home side converted the spot-kick in the fifth minute of added time and scored an equaliser in the dying seconds to rescue a 2-2 draw.

It was not the first time Aguerre had wound up Nacional, who along with Penarol are one of Uruguay’s two biggest clubs. He was involved in incidents last year and Cerro Largo’s president said his future at the club was now in doubt.

"We are going to talk with him. We did that in the dressing room and we’ll do it again once things have cooled down but one thing for sure is that a definitive decision will be taken in a few days," president Ernesto Dehl was quoted as saying in Uruguayan media.

"That was decisive, if you play without a goalkeeper everything changes. He’s international class but this isn’t the first time this kind of thing has happened with him."

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)