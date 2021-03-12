Zenit Saint Petersburg have revealed that fans attending games at the Gazprom Arena will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Countries around the globe are ramping up their vaccination efforts in a bid to get on top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Russia was one of the first to roll out a vaccine; fans over the age of 18 of Zenit will be eligible for an injection at the club’s home games.

“The Sputnik V vaccine will be available to all visitors to the match aged over 18,” the club said in a statement. “Please bring your passport and national health card (SNILS) with you and you'll be required to be seen by a medical professional for approval before the vaccination.

“The mobile vaccination station will open on the third floor of Stand C near sectors C110-111 and will be in operation at all Zenit home games until the end of the 2020/21 season.”

Zenit entertain Akhmat Grozny on Saturday.

