'Zero chance' - Massimiliano Allegri shuts down talk of Juventus title hopes in Serie A race

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus head coach: "You need minimum 84 points, I repeat it, to win the title. And we can't get there. There is zero chance, unfortunately. And I am disappointed. So, what do we do? Since we are fifth, we have to think about the fourth place."

00:01:15, an hour ago