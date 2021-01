Football

Zinedine Zidane fires back at La Liga president Javier Tebas: 'I'm not upset and I don't care'

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said his complaints about the poor pitch conditions when they played against Osasuna were not an 'excuse' as La Liga president Javier Tebas suggested. Real Madrid drew 0-0 when they faced Osasuna last Saturday in Pamplona despite the poor weather conditions that hit Spain last weekend.

00:00:23, 72 views, 2 hours ago