Zinedine Zidane says he will take it slow in getting Eden Hazard up to full fitness after the Belgian started his second successive game for Real Madrid after a return to injury.

Hazard missed the start of the 2020/21 campaign with a leg injury having spent much of last season on the sidelines, but has returned to the Real Madrid first team with starts in back-to-back wins over Huesca and Inter.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Rodrygo gave Los Blancos a 3-2 win over Inter on Tuesday night, fending off Inter who made a spirited comeback from 2-0 down in the first half.

“Yes, we hoped the changes would do something positive and different and we did it,” Zidane said after the win, referencing the changes he made to his side for the game against the Italians.

“[Marco] Asensio and Hazard did a good job and you have to go a bit slowly with them. And then with the changes we want to take advantage of the spaces that [Inter] can leave you.”

After a difficult start to the season, Real Madrid have now won three of their last four games, but are chasing their tail in the Champions League after a defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk and a draw away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

“We started very well, pressing up and winning the ball high,” Zidane said. “Then, when you go 2-0, they scored very quickly and then we had a bit of difficulty continuing with our football. The second half was very close, but in the end, with the third goal that was very nice. We deserved the three points.”

