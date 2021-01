Football

'Zlatan apologised, but we paid the price' - Pioli after Ibrahimovic red in AC Milan derby

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli blamed Zlatan Ibrahimovic's red card for his team's 2-1 defeat to city rivals Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday. "I think it was the turning point. It shouldn't have happened, unfortunately it did" said Pioli after the match.

