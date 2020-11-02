Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he is set to come out of international retirement to play for Sweden.

The 39-year-old, who is Sweden’s all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 116 games, hasn’t played for his country since Euro 2016.

However, in the midst of one of his best ever starts to a season, he could now be set for a remarkable return.

A day after scoring a superb overhead kick to help AC Milan beat Udinese, he posted a picture on Twitter of himself in a Sweden shirt and the words 'long time no see'.

Ibrahimovic has scored in every Serie A game for AC Milan so far this season and is the top scorer in the league with seven goals. He has also been involved in 10 goals in seven games across all competitions.

Sweden next play Denmark in a friendly on November 11 before Nations League games against Croatia and France.

There was speculation that he could return to the Sweden team for the 2018 World Cup, but head coach Janne Andersson dismissed the claims.

"Ibrahimovic said no to the national team," he said. "He was not going to be in the team after the European Championship, and I respected him. If you rejected the team, I do not think you should come back. I respect what he said and those who said 'yes.'”

Expert view - 'I'd love it, but I don't believe it'

Eurosport Sweden's Siavoush Fallahi: "In Sweden Zlatan is known for playing around with the national team. I'm guessing many Swedish people's first thoughts when they saw Zlatan's post was 'here we go again' or 'which company is he going to promote now?'.

"For those who don't know, before the World Cup 2018 when Zlatan was in MLS he spent a couple of months toying around about coming back to the national team for the World Cup in Russia. In the end it was all a PR move that was made to gain PR for his betting company. Zlatan himself said to us that he was just 'playing around' and ignored the fact that he actually played with the feelings of the Swedish people.

"As of today I don't believe Zlatan is making a national team comeback. He is after all 39-years-old and can use the national team break to get in better shape for the Milan season.

"Also, the 'new' national team after Zlatan has been very focused on the group rather than strong individuals and from my information the coach was clear in the beginning about starting a new era without Zlatan. I don't think it's likely Zlatan will be called up.

"Personally I'd love to see him called up and at the Euros and, as always with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however unlikely it is that he will make a comeback, we can never say never. After all, three years ago he had an injury that should have ended his career but he's still here doing what he does best."

