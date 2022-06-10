Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he is working on a Formula One film alongside superstar Brad Pitt.

Speaking ahead of the Baku Grand Prix, Hamilton admitted he was helping to produce the project and assisting on the script.

And while he couldn't provide any details about filming, he was dedicated to releasing a 'great' racing film.

"I can't really say too much about it because I don't think it's been properly announced," he said.

"But it's something we are working on in the background, a super exciting project, and a long time in the making.

"We are already working on the script, and I'm very much involved in the script, and spending good time with Brad (Pitt) which is pretty epic."

Hamilton added that, from the start of the project, he was also dedicated to ensuring it was made by a diverse group.

He said: "For my responsibility and something I take on is making sure that the cast and the crew in the background is diverse.

"You cannot necessarily say that all the racing movies in the past have been spectacular and that's something we want to change.

"To show how great this sport really is, to people that have maybe never watched it, but making sure that we keep the real heritage an d true racing spirit in the movie and the script, so that's part of my role.

But fans hoping to see the start of a fledgling acting career for the Mercedes driver may be disappointed.

"I don't plan to be in it," he said.

