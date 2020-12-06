Romain Grosjean will sit out the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next weekend as he continues to recover from a horror crash in Bahrain last weekend.

Grosjean escaped from the wreckage of the crash - the largest in recent years - as his car burst into flames. He also decided to miss out on this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix.

"For my health and my safety it's better that I don't take the risk to race in Abu Dhabi," Grosjean announced in a video on Twitter.

"It's a very difficult decision, but it's the best one for my future, so hopefully I will work on what's coming next, where I'm going to race and win races.

"I'd like to thanks everyone for the messages, support and love."

Romain Grosjean's miracle escape

The Formula One governing body, the FIA, has begun an investigation into the crash that led to Grosjean's remarkable crash and escape from a burning Haas car.

The Frenchman is recuperating after suffering burns to the back of his hands.

