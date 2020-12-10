Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race for Mercedes in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender after he tested negative for Covid-19 in multiple tests, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton, who was replaced at last weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix by George Russell, had already arrived in Abu Dhabi after completing isolation in Bahrain, Mercedes added. Russell will now return to Williams for the weekend.

Sakhir Grand Prix Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit 07/12/2020 AT 11:10

Formula 1 issued a statement on Twitter which read: “The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative Covid-19 tests.

He has completed his ten-day quarantine in Bahrain and was free to leave the country according to the Bahraini health authority regulations.

“Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result.

“The FIA Covid-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed.

“A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula 1 paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required.

“Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the paddock.”

Hamilton says he is still 'on the up' after breaking Schumacher's record

Hamilton sealed the title at the Turkish Grand Prix in the middle of November, to move level with Michael Schumacher on seven championship wins.

He had to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus, and admitted he had a tough week with his health.

"It has been one of the hardest weeks I've had for some time," he said. "I've just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car."

But he is now clear to race and will look to end the season in style.

Russell will return to Williams, following his excellent drive at the Sakhir Grand Prix. The Brit looked set to take victory, only for a blunder in the pits from Mercedes to send him down the pack.

Formula 1 'Gutted' Russell faces Sakhir GP disqualification 06/12/2020 AT 20:27