'A narrative has been pushed' - Horner says Verstappen is 'treated harshly' in Hamilton duel

Christian Horner has defended Max Verstappen's driving style and agreed that the Dutchman has been "treated harshly" by officials this season.

Verstappen's aggressive style has caused the 24-year-old to be more regularly entangled in incidents than most, but Horner does not want him to change as he looks to claim a first world title.

Indeed, Horner believes that Verstappen's manner on the track has helped attract fans to Formula 1.

"I think on occasion he has been treated harshly," Horner explained. "He has come under scrutiny that we haven't seen applied consistently in other incidents. The problem for Max is that scrutiny is on him.

"He is running at the front, competing against a seven-time world champion. There has been a narrative that has been pushed to put pressure on him.

Max drives in a manner that ignites passion and has brought fans into the sport. We do not want him to change. We want him to drive in exactly the manner he has to put him in this position.

Verstappen tops Hamilton and sets fastest time in FP1

The Dutchman overcame early steering bother to top title rival Hamilton, who was pushed into third by Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The drivers were able to get their first run on a redesigned, quicker Yas Marina Circuit, with lap times significantly faster than at last year's race in the United Arab Emirates.

Verstappen was the victor in 2020, and adapted well to the remodelled circuit, showing particular speed in the final sector, which seems set to favour Red Bull.

His best time of 1:25:009 was sufficient to lead the field at the conclusion of the hour-long session, with Bottas two tenths of a second slower and Hamilton close behind his teammate, and Sergio Perez (Red Bull) also within touching distance and completing the top four.

Hamilton wins drama-filled Saudi Arabian GP to set up thrilling season finale

The race was suspended twice and saw multiple incidents between the title contenders.

The Saudi Arabian GP was the first time Verstappen could have won the drivers' championship. He had, with one race after the Jeddah round - the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - an eight-point advantage and, thus, could have fashioned an unassailable lead.

However, after a series of controversial incidents the pair go to the last round level at the top of the standings. The 24-year-old leads the championship because he has won more races this season, so Hamilton will have to beat the Red Bull driver to win an eighth world title.

