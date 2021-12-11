Lewis Hamilton praised his Formula 1 championship rival Max Verstappen for his superb qualifying performance in Abu Dhabi.

Sunday’s Grand Prix is the last of the season and with both drivers on 369.5 points, it will prove the decisive race when it comes to the drivers' championship.

The Red Bull rider was 0.5 seconds quicker than his British rival, and the Mercedes man was quick to acknowledge the Dutchman’s superiority despite their increasingly fractious relationship.

"Max did a great lap today so we just couldn't compete with that time at the end there,” Hamilton said after the session.

"In the first lap, I dropped a bit of time in Turn Five but the last lap was nice and clean. I just couldn't go any quicker. I couldn't beat that time he did today. He fully deserved that pole.

"But it was looking really strong through practice."

Understandably, Verstappen was pleased to have the edge going into the finale.

"It's an amazing feeling. Incredibly happy with this. It is of course what we wanted but it is never easy, especially with their form recently,” he said.

"I felt good on both tyres. In the evening, it is a bit cooler so it is a bit easier for the soft tyres. We will see tomorrow."

