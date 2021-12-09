Max Verstappen has complained that he believes he receives undue punishment from stewards ahead of the deciding race of the Formula 1 season.

Verstappen goes into the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on points with title rival Lewis Hamilton as the pair battle for the drivers' championship.

The Dutchman has been criticised for an aggressive driving style that has caused incidents during the season, most recently at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when Verstappen was deemed to have both ran off the track to gain an advantage and cause a collision with Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver insists that he is overly-penalised for favouring an adventurous style.

"Definitely I get treated differently to some other drivers," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"I end up with a penalty where others do the same thing and don't get one. I don't know why that is. You have to ask other people that question.

"I don't know [why]. I already paid them a nice fine [after the Brazilian Grand Prix] so they had good dinners and wine, but clearly it doesn't help!"

In one of the hardest-fought battles for the world title in years, Hamilton and Verstappen have duelled fiercely on the track.

The 24-year-old had appeared to be taking charge when he claimed back-to-back victories in the US and Mexico, but the Brit has hit back with three consecutive wins to set up a mouth-watering decider.

Verstappen is seeking a first drivers' championship and hoping to deny Hamilton an eighth title, which would be an outright record, but the Dutchman has said he is not feeling the pressure.

"I'm just happy to be here and I'll try to do the best I can. Nevertheless, we've really had a really good season already as a team, now we are here of course we'll try to finish it off in style," he said.

"It's always difficult to compare because you haven't driven each other's cars. But clearly the last few races they've been very, very strong, and been a bit more difficult to beat.

"But here it's a different track, and I'm just looking forward to try to get the best out of the car, and the most out of myself."

Both drivers have confirmed that they do not feel the need to sit down ahead of the race to discuss rules of engagement for the title decider, believing that each will contest fairly in the United Arab Emirates.

Were both to be eliminated from the race, Verstappen would claim overall victory having won one more race than Hamilton this season.

F1 have said that were either to intentionally take out the other, they could be deducted points or suspended from racing.

