Max Verstappen won his first world championship after an incredible one-lap shootout to finish the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Lewis Hamilton looked to have won a record eighth drivers’ championship with only a few laps to go, but a late safety car changed the dynamic of the race and Verstappen made his move on fresher tyres to take the title.

Ad

The two contenders entered the final race of a sensational 2021 season tied on points and the Yas Marina Circuit witnessed a finale for the ages as Verstappen became a world champion for the first time and Mercedes kept the constructors’ championship.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Red Bull fume after Hamilton-Verstappen controversy on first lap 2 HOURS AGO

A slow start by Verstappen saw Hamilton take the lead off the line, but the two drivers touched into Turn 7 as the Dutchman lunged down the inside. This forced Hamilton off the track, raising a question over whether or not he gained an advantage.

The stewards decided no investigation was necessary with Hamilton slowing to give back the time advantage he gained over Verstappen. This, however, didn’t appease Red Bull who continued with their protests to race director, Michael Masi.

Sergio Perez did an excellent job of holding up Hamilton after pit stops by Mercedes and Verstappen, narrowing the gap between the two title rivals to under two seconds and breathing new life into the race.

A virtual safety car following Antonio Giovinazzi’s retirement from the race gave Verstappen the chance to pit for a second time as Red Bull rolled the dice with their title hopes slipping away.

Verstappen’s superior pace on the fresh tyres saw the 24-year-old close the gap on Hamilton from 18 seconds to 13 seconds within just a few laps, raising the prospect of a dramatic finale.

Just as it appeared Hamilton had seen off Verstappen a Nicholas Latifi crash brought out the safety car, bunching up the pack. Red Bull rolled the dice once more by putting Verstappen on a set of soft tyres and it worked as their driver picked off Hamilton and took the chequered flag.

More to follow…

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Mazepin to miss Abu Dhabi finale after testing positive for Covid 5 HOURS AGO