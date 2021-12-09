Lewis Hamilton hopes that his experience will be to his advantage at the Formula 1 world title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver is seeking a record eighth drivers' championship and travels to the United Arab Emirates level on points with rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

The Brit has been in better recent form, claiming the last three races on the calendar to square things up, though the Dutchman remains ahead in the event of a tie having claimed more victories (nine) this season.

Hamilton believes that his past success may count to his advantage as each driver confronts the high stakes come the start of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Asked what he thinks could make the difference in the UAE by Sky Sports, Hamilton said: "Just me being me. My experiences from the past, my approach, the racer that’s in me hopefully. What you have seen in the last races.

"It’s a real privilege to be into the last race and be one of the two drivers fighting for the championship.

"That’s undoubtedly incredible. Also, quite humbling really, especially if you think of the journey we have gone through.

"To think that we are going to the last race on equal points, no one would ever have said that would have been possible with everything we’ve been faced with."

Were Hamilton to take the overall season victory, it would mark a remarkable fifth consecutive title, and seventh in eight years.

Mercedes' car has appeared the faster in recent weeks, with Hamilton claiming wins in Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

He is also a five-time winner in the UAE, though Verstappen emerged victorious from pole in 2020.

The circumstances will be very different this year, of course, and tweaks to the Yas Marina Circuit have been predicted to potentially suit Mercedes.

"Last year they beat us," Hamilton reflected. "One thing I was reminded of I was just actually coming back from Covid so I wasn't 100 per cent that weekend, but still they were very, very strong here last year and they will be strong here this weekend

"But I think the places where we were particularly weak are no longer there. So that's a positive. But they will be strong in the new places so it's really about how we set the car up."

The deciding race will begin at 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

