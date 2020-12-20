Alexander Albon claims he will look to bounce back from the dejection of losing his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez, with his aim being to secure a drive in 2022.

Perez, a winner for Racing Point in Bahrain this season, will slot in alongside Max Verstappen next season after Albon was demoted to the role of test and reserve driver.

Albon, who started out at Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso) before being promoted in 2019, finished seventh in the standings level on points McLaren's Carlos Sainz who will race for Ferrari next year.

The 24-year-old Thai failed to match Verstappen's performances this season, with the Dutchman winning two races and finishing third overall - 109 points ahead of his team-mate.

"I can't lie guys, it hurts," Albon said in a statement on Instagram on Sunday. "I gave it everything out there, but it wasn't quite enough. I want to say a huge thank you to all of you that supported me throughout this year, especially my Thai fans.

"With all the different opinions out there, I always had you guys to push me through it. I'm not giving up, I've poured my life into this and I won't let it stop here.

"I have more to give and my focus is getting back for 2022 and to wave the Thai flag again."

Team chief Christian Horner said he was disappointed for Albon, describing him as a nice guy and well liked in the team, but said Red Bull went with the data when making the decision to opt for Perez.

Red Bull, who finished second in the constructors' championship, are aiming to give champions Mercedes a run for their money next season which is due to start in Australia on March 21.

