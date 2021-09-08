Alexander Albon to replace George Russell at Williams for 2022 F1 season

Williams Racing team have announced that Alexander Albon will replace George Russell for the next Formula One season.

The news comes after it was confirmed that British sensation Russell will link up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season.

And he will be replaced by compatriot Albon, who is currently a reserve driver at Red Bull.

“I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022,” Albon said in an official statement.

“When you take a year out of F1 it’s never certain you will make a return so I’m extremely thankful to Red Bull and Williams for believing in me and helping me on my journey back to the grid.

“It’s also been great to see all the progress Williams have been making as a team this year and I look forward to helping them continue that journey in 2022.

"My focus now returns to my Test & Reserve Driver role at Red Bull and helping the team fight for this year’s world championship.”

