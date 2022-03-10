AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly recorded the fastest time at Day 1 of testing at the Bahrain Grand Prix circuit.

Bahrain will hold the season’s first event on March 20 after the postponement of the usual campaign-starter, the Australian Grand Prix.

Ad

All teams attended in the Middle East following on from the previous testing session in Barcelona, Spain.

Formula 1 Magnussen reflects on 'crazy' week as he replaces Mazepin at Haas 2 HOURS AGO

There were a number of issues to be ironed out. Everybody had to contend with the new phenomenon of bouncing cars when they approached their top speed, caused by airflow through ‘venturi tunnels’ as designers looked to maximise downforce without compromising speed.

Another design problem was dealt with in a variety of ways, with German manufacturer Mercedes bringing controversy upon themselves with a sidepod that was radically different from the other teams, a barely-there invention compared to other creations.

Both Red Bull’s main driver, Max Verstappen, and team principal, Christian Horner, would not be drawn on the legality or otherwise of the design, but at such an early stage of the season it would appear that any early advantage would lead to copies if it was allowed by the governing body, or it will simply be outlawed if the rules have to be tidied up. Formula 1’s managing director Ross Brawn admitted his surprise at the development, but gave no indication over how it would be addressed, if at all.

The first session saw Lewis Hamilton get a run out before George Russell took over for the second period, and the quickest racer at that stage was Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc. The Italians have been talked up as having an outside chance of starting the season more strongly than they have after a few years in the relative wilderness.

Of course, as well as racing, there was the war in Ukraine to contend with, affecting teams in different ways. Most riders came out to pose with an anti-war banner before practice began, and Sebastian Vettel wore the Ukrainian flag colours on his helmet.

Elsewhere, Kevin Magnussen arrived to replace Nikita Mazepin, expunged from the team following Russia’s invasion, along with the sponsorship of his father Dmitry’s company, Uralkali. The 29-year-old Dane could not get on the track though, with Haas unable to take part in the day’s first session as they waited for delivery of key equipment, though Pietro Fitipaldi was in action in the second session.

That opportunity was perhaps the most useful for the teams, with cooler temperatures allowing for better performances, as well as being able to use the morning’s data to refine ahead of their second attempts.

Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri put down the fastest lap of the day with their French driver Gasly, at 1:33.902. Around half a second behind him was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and his teammate Leclerc, with Lance Stroll fourth fastest for Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 during Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit Image credit: Getty Images

Hamilton was in 11th, around two and a half seconds off the pace, with George Russell just ahead in ninth. Verstappen did not place in the top 15, but all teams will be back in action for Day 2 on Friday.

Formula 1 Verstappen 'not concerned' by Mercedes sidepod, Russell impressed by Ferrari 3 HOURS AGO