Lewis Hamilton has received a knighthood in the New Year's Honours List.

It has been a remarkable 2020 for the Formula 1 superstar, who equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championship titles with another dominant year in the Mercedes.

He also became a powerful advocate for diversity and change both in motorsport and wider society, bringing the Black Lives Matter movement into the F1 paddock and influencing many of his fellow riders to join his protests.

In September, he also set up a commission to address motorsports’ lack of diversity.

Other sporting honours include an MBE for former England and Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves, as well as England’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong.

World Snooker Tour supremo Barry Hearn also received an OBE for services to sport.

