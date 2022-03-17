Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will miss the Bahrain Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19.

Nico Hulkenberg will now step in for the driver, who returns to the Grand Prix circuit for the first time since 2020.

Ad

Vettel is the second driver in as many weeks to test positive for Covid, following on from the news that McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo missed all three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Formula 1 World champion Verstappen sets pace at testing 12/03/2022 AT 17:21

The Australian had recorded three negative tests, but McLaren announced that he was positive on Friday evening.

However, the 32-year-old has now tested negative again and is set to be in the car for the practice session on Friday.

Formula 1 F1 2022: New drivers, rule changes and race schedule 11/03/2022 AT 14:05