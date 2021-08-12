Sebastian Vettel will not have his points reinstated from the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix after Aston Martin withdrew their appeal against his disqualification.

The four-time world champion had his runner-up position stripped after his car was unable to provide the mandatory one litre sample of fuel which is taken after each race.

Although the team believed they were not in the wrong, they spoke to governing body the FIA on a ‘right to review’ basis, and were told they had no grounds for appeal.

"Having considered our position and having noted the FIA stewards' verdict that there was clear new evidence of a fuel system failure, we have nonetheless withdrawn our appeal on the basis that we believe doing so outweighs the benefits of it being heard," said a statement from Aston Martin.

The disqualification benefits Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, with the reigning world champion promoted from third to second, giving him an eight point advantage over nearest challenger Max Verstappen.

The next race takes place in Belgium at the end of the month.

