Austrian Grand Prix: Drivers' reactions as Charles Leclerc wins ahead of Max Verstappen on Sunday

Reaction as Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

00:03:44, an hour ago