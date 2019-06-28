Leclerc found himself top of the timesheet - ahead of Mercedes driver Bottas - after the Finn joined Verstappen in heading off the track, while Sebastian Vettel was lucky not to join them following a heavy spin.

Bottas lost control of his Mercedes at 130mph on the fifth corner, and his car sustained serious damage after crashing into the barriers.

Valtteri Bottas still finished second fastest despite the accidentGetty Images

He still managed to finish second fastest via his time before the accident, ahead of Pierre Gasly of Red Bull, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton - who was fastest in P1 - completed the top four.

Hamilton holds a 36-point lead at the top of the drivers' championship as he seeks a fifth successive victory, but Leclerc finished 0.443 seconds ahead of him. Vettel finished in eighth.