Formula 1
Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian health minister gives OK to crowd-free Formula 1

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg on June 30, 2019. - Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix after overtaking Charles Leclerc's Ferrari in the closing laps with the stewa

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Austria's health ministry on Saturday gave the green light to two Formula One motor races on July 5 and 12 - the delayed season-openers - to be held without spectators in line with plans aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

The races are due to be held in the village of Spielberg, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) southwest of the capital Vienna.

Formula One organizers earlier this year announced plans to re-launch its delayed season in Austria without crowds and end it in Abu Dhabi in December after races in Asia and the Americas.

Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian government not opposed to Grand Prix without fans

15/04/2020 AT 11:24

Austria is among countries moving ahead with easing restrictions as new coronavirus infections wane.

Max Verstappen was the winner of the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix

Image credit: Getty Images

Formula One's 10 teams will be limited to a maximum 80 people each at the races when the delayed season gets going in July, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) had said on Thursday.

The Austrian event organizers presented a comprehensive, professional security concept to prevent infections, the country's health ministry said on its website.

"The concept calls for strict hygienic measures as well as regular tests and health checks for the teams and their employees," Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said.

Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

20 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

21 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1Austrian Grand Prix
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

20 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Mercedes has 'clear intention' to continue in F1 for years

21 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Alonso comeback would be good for F1, says Domenicali

YESTERDAY AT 14:31
Formula 1

Renault staying in Formula One despite job cuts - Interim CEO

YESTERDAY AT 11:51

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Europa League

United dedicate Europa League win to Manchester victims

25/05/2017 AT 07:14
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAustrian government not opposed to Grand Prix without fans
Next articleBremen boost survival hopes with 1-0 win at Schalke