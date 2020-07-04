Valtteri Bottas takes Austrian GP pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton for season opener

Valtteri Bottas has put Mercedes on pole position for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, winner of the past two Austrian Grands Prix, takes third while McLaren's Lando Norris will be in fourth.

Austrian Grand Prix Austria double header offers Max Verstappen perfect chance to make early F1 statement 02/07/2020 AT 14:55

The front row lockout was a record-equalling 65th for champions Mercedes, and the "Black Arrows" were in a private duel at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

"It feels really good, I've missed this feeling," said Bottas of a third career Austrian GP pole after 2017 and 2018, and one secured despite going into the gravel on his final flying lap.

Our team have done an amazing job, we seem to be in our own league.

Hamilton was a mere 0.012 slower than the Finn's time of one minute 02.939 seconds, set on his first run, after lapping fastest in all three practice sessions at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

"The car was great, I just didn't manage to put the greatest laps together," said the Briton.

Ferrari struggled, however, with four-times champion Sebastian Vettel failing to reach the final phase of qualifying and starting 11th while Charles Leclerc, on pole last year, ended up seventh on the grid.

"Of course, it's a surprise, we thought we had a little bit more in hand but it seems the others were probably running a little bit more fuel or were more conservative in practice," Vettel said.

I wasn't so happy with the car, more oversteer in entry than I would like. But we will see, I think tomorrow is a different picture.

Austrian Grand Prix McLaren's Formula One future was never a doubt, says Andreas Seidl 30/06/2020 AT 16:10