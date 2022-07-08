Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is hoping that they have the pace to score points and challenge Max Verstappen this weekend.

Leclerc took second spot in qualifying for Saturday’s Sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix, with teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

Ad

Sainz won last weekend’s Silverstone Grand Prix but the Italian team have suffered from misfortune, crashes and technical problems after looking like the team to beat at the start of the 2022 campaign.

Austrian Grand Prix Hamilton 'incredibly disappointed in myself' with Austrian qualifying crash 25 MINUTES AGO

The Monegasque driver told Sky Sports that he thought his car could challenge Verstappen.

"I think we are all three very close,” he began. “On the last lap, I struggled to bring the tyres back [to temperature] after a long time in the pits and Max was just a little bit quicker. Congrats to him and hopefully we'll have an exciting race tomorrow.

"I just want to have a clean race. We had five races that were a little bit of a disaster from my side. I just hope that we can finally score the points that we deserve."

Sainz agreed with his younger stablemate.

"For sure, when you look back and you see how close it is, you look back at the lap and see places where that tenth of a second could have given us pole but I am sure these two guys know where they lost it or where they gained it,” he said.

"The good thing is we did a good lap there at the end of Q3, it wasn't easy because the tyres were very cold after the red flag.

"The trust in the car into turn one, into turn three wasn't the easiest but I know where the lap time is. I just wish I could have done it a bit better.

"But I am happy with P3 and being close to these two guys."

Austrian Grand Prix Verstappen pleased with 'great car' as Red Bull driver claims Sprint race pole 2 HOURS AGO