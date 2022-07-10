Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were given suspended 10,000 euro (£8,500) fines for a breach of post-race regulations.

Stewards summoned representatives from Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes to discuss what they believed to be transgressions regarding admission to the parc ferme, which is the closed off pit lane section of the circuit.

The stewards stated that they had video evidence that driver physios or drivers’ assistants had entered the area without permission.

Rules are in place to stop entry to make sure that the drivers cannot be given any items ahead of their post-race weigh-in.

There could be further punishment if there was a ‘systemic violation’ in future, with individuals potentially having access to areas removed, according to Reuters

"Physio/drivers' assistants of the top three finishers entered parc ferme without permission and in violation of the procedure that was published prior to the race or the orderly conduct of the event," read the verdict.

"In part this is to prevent handing over items to the drivers prior to them being weighed."

