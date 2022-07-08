Friday sees the return of the sprint format at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, meaning there’s a fresh look to the way qualifying works.

In an effort to make qualifying more exciting they have changed the arrangement for the day from last season, following on from the first runout of the new format in 2022 at Imola.

In the season’s eleventh round, there will be more chances for teams to challenge current campaign leader Max Verstappen. On Friday there is qualifying, followed by a sprint race on Saturday and a race proper on Sunday, as usual. This format will be used once more over the course of the season, also featuring in Brazil.

Last year points were awarded to the top three finishers in the sprint race - three for first place, two for second and one point for third - but this year there are points for the top eight, with eight points for first, with a point fewer for each place further behind. The result of the sprint will determine the grid order for Sunday's main event.

Qualifying starts at 16:00 BST on Friday afternoon, setting the running order for Saturday, and there are two practice sessions instead of three to account for the extra race.

Race Schedule

Friday, July 8

12.30pm: Austrian GP Practice 1

4 pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

Saturday, July 9

10.30am: Austrian GP Practice 2

3.30pm: Austrian GP: Sprint race

Sunday, July 10

2pm: Austrian Grand Prix

