Carlos Sainz was quickest at the second practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard is coming off the back of his first Formula One victory, at Silverstone last weekend, and he continued his good form yesterday when he - along with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc - finished just behind world champion Max Verstappen in Friday’s qualifying for Saturday’s later sprint race.

Sainz’s Monegasque teammate Leclerc was second quickest, and Sprint race pole position holder Verstappen was third.

Leclerc had difficulties, asking his Italian crew, “What is going on with the engine?”

Verstappen’s Red Bull stablemate Sergio Perez was in sixth, but he may have been distracted by the news that he would drop down to 13th on the grid for the sprint as a result of exceeding track limits in qualifying’s second session.

Another driver, Mercedes’ George Russell, was also warned by race officials when he went onto the track on foot after his crash yesterday, but suffered no further punishment. The young Briton was seventh quickest at FP2, with Lewis Hamilton in ninth.

The German team had to repair both vehicles overnight after heavy collisions, with a new floor pictured being lifted around Hamilton’s section of the team garage in the paddocks.

Perhaps as a result of a troublesome setup for Russell, he complained that he failed to activate the overtake button ‘many times’ without success, later reporting: “I just have no grip. Sliding around a lot.”

Usually teams are given a third practice session but that has been sacrificed for the afternoon’s Sprint race, which decides the running order for Sunday’s full race.

