Lewis Hamilton admitted his surprise at taking third place at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The Mercedes duo of Hamilton and George Russell were well off the pace for most of the weekend in Spielberg but by remaining on the track while others - such as Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari - failed to finish.

Hamilton was there to pick up the pieces and team-mate Russell secured fourth place, as Mercedes continue to tackle their porpoising problems.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Hamilton said: "Thank you so much and what an incredible crowd we have had here this weekend.

"Definitely wasn't expecting that, yesterday was a difficult day and we have had a bit of a rough weekend.

"As a team we got third and fourth which is great points, and we move forward from here.

"Firstly, I do want to say a really big thank you to the men and women in the garage who worked so hard to rebuild the car.

"I had a brand new car on Saturday morning and unfortunately it is something I don't do too often.

"We made some improvements this weekend so we just have to keep chipping away at it."

Russell collided with Perez in the first lap, which appeared to be the root cause of the Mexican’s later retirement.

Discussing the incident, the younger Mercedes driver defended his involvement, saying: "It's very frustrating to have the first-lap incident. I braked late and braked hard and Checo had the clean line. As soon as he started to turn in I knew we were going to make contact because I was already on the limit of my car. I was braking as hard as I could and turning as hard as I could, but he had more grip on the racing line.

"The contact is one thing, the penalty is one thing, but then to get damage as well, that probably cost me 10 seconds of race time in the first stint. Then to have a 20-second pit stop and coming out in P17, having to overtake all those cars... I guess retrospectively it was ok, but I expected more.

"It probably cost me a second a lap at the beginning, but I still didn't feel as fast as I was expecting at the end. When I look at the data, I think we were probably the same pace as Lewis. Bearing in mind we came through all the traffic and damaged the tyres quite a lot in doing so, I think that was pretty reasonable.

"As a team we are still further behind than we want. The gap is definitely closing, but each time we've brought an update it's been at a circuit that has naturally suited our car so we don't want to get too carried away."

