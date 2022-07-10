Red Bull’s Max Verstappen thanked the support from the ‘incredible’ crowd in Austria ahead of the Grand Prix at Spielberg.

The race kicks off on Sunday afternoon and follows the world champion’s success in the Sprint on Saturday, and the two practice sessions and qualifying that saw him cheered on by the spectators.

Unsurprisingly the crowd at the Red Bull Ring have lent their support to the Austrian team and its two drivers, Verstappen and his closest championship rival, Mexico’s Sergio Perez.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s action, Verstappen praised the supporters, saying: "To have this support all the time when I come here is just incredible.

"You need a good car, I've been lucky to have a good car and I hope today we can show that again and in a few hours time we can celebrate.

"It's amazing to be here and to see all the facilities that Red Bull have been improving all the time.

"The start is important but the general pace we have in the car is going to be crucial, but let's find out what we can do."

After Verstappen’s win in the Sprint on Saturday, he leads Perez by 38 points and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari by 44 points.

