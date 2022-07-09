Mercedes’ George Russell and Toto Wolff were disappointed by their showing at the Austrian Grand Prix Sprint ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Russell finished fourth as he kept the resurgent Red Bull driver Sergio Perez at arm’s length, but could not trouble the Ferrari pair of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc ahead of him, and was nowhere near race leader Max Verstappen.

After a good showing at Silverstone hopes were high for the German team, but both drivers went out in Q3 on Friday’s qualifying, and Lewis Hamilton finished the Sprint down in eighth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Russell said: "We didn't expect to have the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari but we were probably a little bit further behind than we anticipated," he told Sky Sports.

"I think Checo [Perez] is a realistic battle we can have but there is only a limited amount you can do overnight. You can't change the set-up, you just have to learn about the tyres and what you did well and what you can improve on. It's so difficult when you've only got one practice session.

"These Formula 1 cars are like spaceships. They are so complex and there are so many things you can change on the cars. If you are in the right window or not, it makes a huge difference."

Team Principal Wolff was similarly underwhelmed.

"It's still disappointing,” he said. “We are just lacking pace here, contrary to what we had in the previous races where we were really good on Sunday. Here, somehow, it didn't go."

Hamilton remained determined despite the problems.

"Pierre moved across on me and there was nowhere I could really go," he began. "Unfortunate incident. Just grateful to get around in the first lap and after that just tried to catch up as [I was] quite slow on the straights.

"I didn't learn anything for the race. We're definitely slower than the Haas. But I've got one in front of me now, not two. I'm giving everything we can tomorrow."

