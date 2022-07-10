There is a row bubbling away between Mercedes and Red Bull over changes to floor stiffness to address problems with porpoising.

The FIA is introducing new rules to ensure that there is less advantage for any teams who may have found workarounds that still meet obligations. Those designs allow for cars to run closer to the ground with a more flexible floor which is less susceptible to wear and bouncing.

Ad

Autosport reports that an F1 Commission meeting has discovered that some teams have split their skid blocks in order to meet regulations but protects some sections from being worn down, meeting the 9mm depth checks after races.

Austrian Grand Prix F1 investigating 'completely unacceptable comments' by fans at Austrian GP AN HOUR AGO

The Belgian Grand Prix marks the start of new rules, which will see different checks on the thickness of the flooring which will make specific areas alone meeting the measurements being less useful.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “As a matter of fact, some teams have skids that actually disappear when the car hits the bottom.

“The reason for skids is that they are the limitation of how much plank wear you can have. And if a skid can disappear miraculously into the floor, that is clearly against the regulations.

“Then the second thing is a plank that can deflect or that basically also moves away more than the tolerance should be. The tolerance is one millimetre. And if a plank moves away many more millimetres up into the car obviously, you gain some performance there too.

“I think the first one [skid tricks] is going to disappear for Spa... because apparently skid material is not available [until then]. And the second one is going to be clarified in next year's regulations.”

Red Bull team head Christian Horner denied any accusations of gamesmanship.

“That’s total rubbish. Total rubbish,” he claimed. “I think we’re getting issues mixed up here.

“Maybe he’s referring to, I don’t know, cars that are around him at the moment. I have no idea, but I have absolutely no issues or concerns on our floor.”

Austrian Grand Prix Hamilton criticises fans cheering qualifying crash ahead of Austrian GP 14 HOURS AGO