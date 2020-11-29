Lewis Hamilton converted pole position into a race victory at a dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix which saw racing stopped for close to an hour-and-a-half.

Romain Grosjean’s shocking crash into the barriers on the opening lap saw red flags waved to stop the session, with the Haas driver miraculously walking away from a fireball and the wreckage of his car.

Formula 1 Hamilton pleased with 'really great qualifying' in Bahrain A DAY AGO

There was another incident on the opening lap after the restart, with Lance Stroll ending up upside down after a collision. The Racing Point driver emerged unscathed and racing resumed after only a few laps behind the Safety Car.

Max Verstappen kept Hamilton honest for the majority of the race, but was unable to get within DRS distance of the world champion. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas endured a nightmare race, but still managed to salvage an eighth-place finish after suffering a puncture.

Alex Albon inherited third place just three laps from the end of the race, with Sergio Perez suffering a power unit issue late on, robbing the Mexican a second straight podium finish after the Turkish Grand Prix.

DRIVER OF THE DAY - Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

Of course, Perez didn’t finish the race, but his effort warrants recognition. Had it not been for a power unit issue out of his control, the Mexican would have claimed his second straight podium finish. This was a fuss-free drive from Perez until his car gave up beneath him with just three laps remaining. Keep in mind Perez doesn’t have a seat for next year. Surely someone will pick him up for 2021?

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

1/57 - Scary incident! Bottas loses four places! Stroll is off the track. But there has been a giant crash somewhere near the back of the pack! A massive fire. That doesn't look good at all. RED FLAG! RED FLAG! It’s Grosjean.

4/57 - Yellow flags! ANOTHER BAD INCIDENT! Stroll's car is upside down! We are under yellow flags and it appears the Canadian is fine, but yikes. What is going on this afternoon?

36/57 - Verstappen box, box! That's a slow pit stop from Red Bull! If they were attempting the undercut on Hamilton, that won't have helped. How will this affect Hamilton's strategy? Will he come in soon to change tyres? Or can he manage these medium compounds until the end of the race?

55/57 - Perez problem! Oh dear! Big problem for Perez! There is smoke billowing out of the end of his Racing Point car and that will be the end of his race. What a shame. Perez was on course for a second straight podium finish and now Albon has inherited third place.

Hamilton wins the Bahrain GP! The drivers come across the line behind the Safety Car and Hamilton takes the chequered flag! Verstappen and Albon give Red Bull two drivers on the podium. McLaren take fourth and fifth through Norris and Sainz. That could be crucial in the race to finish third in the constructors' championship.

PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

"Again! He can't just do that, as if I wasn't there. It's the same as Austria, seriously. This time... I should have crashed, maybe was the better option,” Sebastian Vettel raged about his Ferrari teammate, although it wasn’t quite clear what the German’s problem with Charles Leclerc was. Looked to be fair racing from both drivers, but tension in the Ferrari garage.

BEST OVERTAKE

The best overtake of the race occured 12 laps in, with Carlos Sainz dive-bombing Leclerc into turn one, jumping late on the brakes to take seventh place from the Ferrari. Sainz showed great bravery to pull off the move and then demonstrated good presence of mind to keep Leclerc behind him through the next few turns, making the position stick.

Bahrain Grand Prix Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain YESTERDAY AT 15:54