15:35 - Gasly redemption arc!

One of the big storylines from qualifying was Pierre Gasly taking P5. AlphaTauri look to have a rocket in the back of their car this season with Yuki Tsunoda expected to be Rookie of the Year.

Of course, Gasly was dumped by Red Bull in 2019, returning to AlphaTauri. Since then the Frenchman has rediscovered his confidence, has won at Monza and now looks set for a great season.

15:30 - Title fight!

Last season was a bit of a procession for Hamilton and Mercedes, but the early signs in testing, practice and in qualifying yesterday are that the field will be much more competitive in 2021.

As already referenced, Verstappen is on pole and Red Bull have ambitions of challenging Mercedes for the Constructors' Championship. McLaren also look to have improved, plus they have Daniel Ricciardo now.

Let the season begin!

Here. We. Go.

Welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary from the Bahrain Grand Prix. What's on the menu? Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth world championship, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is looking to spoil the party. The Red Bull driver topped the Mercedes man in qualifying - can he deliver on race day?

