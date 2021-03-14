Mexican Sergio Perez was fastest for Red Bull on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Sunday.

Perez, who will hand over to Dutch team mate Max Verstappen for the afternoon stint, lapped the Sakhir circuit with a best time of one minute 30.187 seconds and did 47 laps as Red Bull again looked strong.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second on the timesheets, but with 80 laps completed, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third with 56 laps.

