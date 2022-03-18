Max Verstappen said that his Red Bull car was ‘very good’ after a satisfying practice day.

Verstappen set the fastest time in the second session despite strong challenges from Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day’s action, he said: “Car felt good. Of course we have been testing here so you have a better window to start here.

Bahrain Grand Prix Horner: Mercedes have 'particularly aggressive' porpoising problem AN HOUR AGO

“Felt alright, we tried a few things and they all seemed to be working well. Quite a straightforward and smooth day so I’m really happy with it.

“Very good, both short run, long run. Basically whatever happens in the short run you try to correct in the long run, and the car was doing all of it.”

The world champion also acknowledged the challenge from Ferrari, who appear to be resurgent after years in the wilderness.

“Ferrari is pushing hard, they're close, but that's exciting as well. We have to wait and see a little bit, with engine mode for all the teams.

“It’s looking good. We’ll have to see when everyone is turning their engines up, what’s really in it.”

Bahrain Grand Prix Verstappen sets fastest time in FP2, Hamilton struggles 4 HOURS AGO